DesignCode UI

// Type or paste the code you want to highlight below

// or select a text node and run the plugin

​

import syntaxHighlight from 'syntax-highlight'

​

const codeBlock = document.querySelector("#code")

​

function highlight(code) {

return syntaxHighlight(code)

}

​

export const Highlighter = () => {

return(

<button onClick={highlight}>Highlightbutton>

)

}