Customize everything. Layouts, styles, patterns, breakpoints, icons.
What makes DesignCode UI unique is its theming. The aesthetic is unmistakably different and personal. The background sets the mood, the glass absorb the colors and the shadows elevate. Despite that, it’s super flexible.
CSS
React
Tailwind
// Type or paste the code you want to highlight below
// or select a text node and run the plugin
import syntaxHighlight from 'syntax-highlight'
const codeBlock = document.querySelector("#code")
function highlight(code) {
return syntaxHighlight(code)
}
export const Highlighter = () => {
return(
<button onClick={highlight}>Highlightbutton>
)
}
New update
UI Templates
Introducing a collection of fully designed and functional components, tailored to enhance your Figma and Framer projects.
Meng To
Designer and coder
Yes, if you’re new to SwiftUI, I recommend taking the iOS course first since it covers more the basics and is more complete with 60 videos.
Complete design system. Every element, big or small, is a component.
Optimize your design process with Figma's Variables and Framer's true implementation, ensuring design consistency and creating adaptable design systems. This all-in-one package provide comprehensive guides to help you every step of the way.
25 Components
Buttons
In any design system, buttons serve as crucial elements as they prompt users to take actions. They hold significant roles in guiding users through an interface. Understanding their use and customization in our system will streamline your design process.
Light/Dark Mode
Size: Regular, Medium, Large, Extra Large
Left or Right Icon
2,116 Icons
States: Normal, Hover, Selected, Active
Variables: Colors, Spacing, Themes
20 Components
Controls
Design systems provide a wide range of controls to help facilitate user interaction with your interface. In our Figma UI Kit, you will find various controls like segmented controls, toggles, and search bars, each designed to enhance user experience.
Light/Dark Mode
Size: Regular, Medium, Large, Extra Large
1 to 5 segments
Auto Layout and properties
Variables: Colors, Spacing, Themes
260+ Components
Menus & Content
In the world of UX/UI design, components like menus, popovers, navigation, and sidebars are vital in enhancing user experience. Figma and Framer offer a diverse range of these UI components to boost your design capabilities.
Light/Dark Mode
Size: Regular, Medium, Large, Extra Large
States: Normal, Hover, Active, Inactive
Auto Layout and properties
Variables: Colors, Spacing, Themes